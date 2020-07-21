WATCH LIVE 9:30: Newly formed Krewe of Themis to join Krewe of Freret

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Krewe of Freret announced Tuesday their partnership with the newly formed Krewe of Themis.
Hundreds of riders within the Krewe of Themis will parade in conjunction with Freret under both krewes’ banners and participate in the annual Shorty Gras after-party.
“On behalf of the Krewe of Themis riders I couldn’t be prouder to join a Carnival organization that truly values diversity, inclusion, and giving back to the citizens of New Orleans,” said Krewe of Themis President, Kimya Holmes. “
The Krewe of Themis will continue to support under-privileged youth of New Orleans as a common purpose, including Son of a Saint, Roots of Music, provide recognition and support of New Orleans area schools who supported the Black Lives Matter movement, and the Trombone Shorty Music Academy.
“The Krewe of Freret is honoring our valued duty to serve all of our community by offering this excellent new group, the Krewe of Themis, not only a prominent place in our parade, but respected decision-making positions within our krewe leadership as well,” said Bobby Hjortsberg, Krewe of Freret Captain.
“I believe these are two of the most exciting groups in Carnival today and this only bolsters the Krewe of Freret’s trajectory of becoming the next superkrewe,” said Barry Kern, President of Mardi Gras World and Kern Studios. “With this important unification, you will continue to see an enhanced production value of the parade and the thrilling new Shorty Gras concert.”
The Krewe of Freret, in partnership with the Krewe of Themis, is scheduled to host their 8th parade and second annual Shorty Gras on Saturday, February 6th, 2021.
