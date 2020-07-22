Bruce: Gulf Wave Getting Better Organized-Could Be A Storm By Tomorrow

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -All eyes on the Gulf Of Mexico as the strong tropical wave south of the mouth of the Mississippi River is getting better organized. the chance of developing into a depression or storm is high. This will not be a land falling Louisiana storm as it heads into Texas Friday evening. We will have to watch for the threat of heavy rain, especially Friday. After that, moisture gets trapped over the area as rain chances remain high into the weekend, Stay tuned!