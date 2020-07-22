Family spreads hope with scholarships after tragedy

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A New Orleans family helps local students and honors the memory of a loved one who died just as she was making her mark on the world.
In August 2007, Nia Robertson was enjoying a simple evening at the neighborhood bar Pals when she lost her life in a violent random attack.
One year later her family organized a foundation in her honor making sure to fulfill one of her dreams.
“One of the things she wanted to do was create a foundation on her own and it was going to be called ‘Iggie’s House,' the name is from her favorite Judy Blume book as a child,” said the scholarship chair Toya Brown-Robertson.
“It shows the dynamics of how this young girl navigated and learned about being culturally aware and general race relations in that context. In that time frame which as you all know we are still kind of dealing with those things today.” Robertson said.
Nia graduated from Ursuline Academy and eventually earned a Master’s Degree at Loyola. In the last 12 years, the foundation gave out $12,000 helping other students reach similar goals.
“I’m happy to say that some of our graduates are nurses or are currently in medical dental school uh we have a speech pathologist one of our recipients one year is attending Boston Conservatory,” Robertson said.
This year the group managed to give $10,000 in scholarships.
“We were just like I said blown away with all the applicants and it was really hard to kind of narrow down but we’re very pleased with those that we have we really feel like they exemplify all the great things that Nia brought to the table,” Robertson said.
Paitlyn Mcdonald is one of this year’s eleven recipients.
“Hearing Nia’s story really made me want to ... I want to carry on her legacy and make her proud,” Mcdonald said.
Mcdonald graduated from Katherine Drexel this spring, plans to attend LSU this fall and move on to law school.
“I really want to help people. I want to make the world more equal and make everyone feel that they have equal opportunities. I feel like her dream for Iggie’s house is going to live on through me and every other scholarship recipient,” the scholarship recipient said.
You can learn more about Iggie’s house scholarship program and donate to the foundation at their website.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.