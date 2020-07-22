Fontainebleau RB Iverson Celestine commits to Tulane

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Fontainebleau running back Iverson Celestine committed to the Tulane Green Wave. The senior announced the news via Twitter.
Iverson Celestine hit the 1,000-yard rushing mark all three seasons he's been at Fontainebleau. But last year, Celestine showed why he's now an all-purpose back. Racking up nearly 500 yards receiving, hauling in six touchdowns.
“I think I can play every aspect of the game, from running back to slot. You could even move me to wideout in my humble opinion,” said Iverson Celestine.
Celestine is the second running back from the New Orleans area to commit to Tulane. Holy Cross running back Jaden Handy also committed to Tulane’s 2021 class.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.