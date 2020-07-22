Franklinton man indicted in killing of Washington Parish teenager

FRANKLINTON, La. (WVUE) - Jo’Andre Dawson, of Franklinton, was indicted of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice on Tuesday, July 21, according to a report.
Dawson is accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old Ja’Quarius Taylor on Jan. 12. in the Angie area. He is also accused of tampering with evidence after the shooting.
Taylor was discovered near a pond with several gunshot wounds to the head, according to the report.
It was also later discovered that Taylor and Dawson were cousins.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.