Go back in time and experience The Rolling Stones collaboration with Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page

It’s a match made in Classic Rock heaven. Today you can go back in time and experience when The Rolling Stones got together with Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page and created “Scarlet.”
The Stones have included the new track along with two other unheard songs on their upcoming deluxe reissue of their classic 1973 album “Goat’s Head Soup” in September. The 4 CD/ 4 LP boxed set also features demo versions, outtakes and live performances.
While the original album is known for the international hit “Angie”, Mick and the boys made the lost track with Jimmy Page available today on YouTube. The Stones, along with Page and Blind Faith bassist Rick Grech, recorded the song in October of 1974. Stones front man Mick Jagger said he recently spoke with Page and said Jimmy remembered the session well.
“I remember first jamming this with Jimmy and Keith in Ronnie’s basement studio. It was a great session,” said Jagger.
Jimmy Page said he was invited to Ronnie Wood’s house to jam.
“Woody was living at the house called the Wick and he had a studio in the basement. There was an invite to do a session, it was with Keith. ‘I’ll tell you what I’ll bring my guitar along and l’ll lay the solo parts on it.”
The Stones Keith Richard said it started out as a demonstration.
“My thing has always been to work with the other guitar player. I’ve been blessed that way man with the people I’ve played with. I cannot express my joy. With a lineup like that you better use it,” said Richards.
After nearly 46 years, here’s The Stones and Jimmy Page with “Scarlet.”
“Scarlet”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fl0COtEG-TM
