Louisiana Supreme Court waives bar exam for “qualified candidates” due to ongoing pandemic

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Louisiana Supreme Court waives the bar exam due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. That's something that hasn't happened since the Korean War, nearly 70 years ago.
Recent Loyola Law School graduate, Wynton Yates, says he and his fellow students are not getting off easy.
"I think a lot of people think not taking the bar is getting off easy, but, we also have to think we did three years in law school, we studied for thousands of hours in the library, we passed 30 plus exams while we were in school," said Yates.
The Louisiana Supreme Court ruled qualified candidates can practice law in the state without having to sit for and pass the bar exam as long as they meet other requirements like completing 25 hours of continuing legal education and participating in a mentoring program. Deans for both the Tulane and Loyola Schools of Law are in support of the court's decision.
"I think it's a very important decision and frankly a courageous one on the part of the court. I really applaud its willingness to do something that would shake things up but I think was entirely appropriate under the extraordinary conditions," said Tulane University Law School Dean David Meyer.
"It was as stunning as it was reasonable because the students were going to be at risk quite frankly and so what the court did today was take that next step, just give them a path to licensure which they so, so deserve,"said Loyola New Orleans College of Law Dean Madeleine Landrieu.
But, Fox 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti doesn't see it that way.
"I've spoken to a lot of people today from brand new lawyers to lawyers of 50 years, everybody is upset with this decision, you have to work very hard to pass that bar exam and for them to just say never mind, they didn't have a plan b and it's obvious they're just doing this because they didn't know what else to do to try to be fair," Raspanti said.
Yates, however, has this response to anyone questioning the qualifications of the 2020 class.
"Not only do we have the knowledge that you are looking for to do the job, but, you now know that we are tenacious, we are unstoppable, a pandemic couldn't stop us, social, civil rights, racial awakening in this country couldn't stop us, deaths in our family and other personal tragedies couldn't stop us from getting ready to be admitted to the state bar," Yates said.
There were three dissenting Justices to the court's order.
"The emergency, if any, is not allowing over 500 applicants into the practice of law without testing and a proof of competency. It should also be noted that the statistics show that approximately 25% of bar exam applicants fail the bar exam," wrote Louisiana Supreme Court Justice James T. Genovese.
Candidates who don’t qualify to have the bar exam waived can still take the bar remotely in August and October.
