LSU true freshman Arik Gilbert named to Mackey Award watch list

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU true freshman tight end Arik Gilbert has been named to the Mackey Award watch list.
The 6-foot-5, 248-pounder from Marietta, Ga., was a five-star recruit rated as the top tight end in the country for the 2020 class.
Gilbert was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year, becoming the first true tight end to ever win the honor since the award began in 1985. Gilbert also led his team to the 2019 Georgia 7A state title.
The Mackey Award is presented annually to college football’s most outstanding tight end. LSU has never had a winner but the award has only been handed out since 2000.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.