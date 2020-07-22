LSU’s Cox, Clark named to Butkus Award watch list

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU linebackers Jabril Cox and Damone Clark are on the Butkus Award watch list.
Cox is a 6-foot-4, 231-pound graduate transfer linebacker from North Dakota State. He is entering his first year as a Tiger after winning back-to-back Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) national titles with the Bison. He was a two-time All-America at North Dakota State. He finished his career with the Bison with 258 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, and 14 sacks. He also had six interceptions and scored two defensive touchdowns.
Clark is a 6-foot-3, 245-pound junior who played his prep football at Southern Lab. As a sophomore, he played in all 15 games of the national championship season and started three of those. Finished sixth on the team in tackles with 50. He also had 4.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. In his first start as a Tiger, he had a career-best nine tackles in the season-opening win over Georgia Southern.
The Butkus Award is presented annually to the best linebacker in college football. The Tigers have had only one player to ever win the Butkus Award. Devin White was named the winner in 2018.
