Rain likely into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The strong tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico could become a depression at any time. The end result will not mean much for Southeast Louisiana. While the low pressure area is expected to move toward the Texas coast this weekend, the FOX 8 viewing area will remain on the wet side of the storm. That means periods of rain and storms for the rest of the week. There is a risk for some flooding especially on Friday and possibly into the weekend.