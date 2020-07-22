VIDEO: Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins says National Anthem protests ‘aren’t going anywhere’

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Saints player Malcolm Jenkins speaks out after President Trump said he wouldn't watch a game if players kneeled during the National Anthem.
On Tuesday, President Trump tweeted that he is looking forward to live sports, but said if he sees a player kneel during the anthem, "the game is over for me."
Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins said during a CNN interview Tuesday that the president's stance shows he's choosing to ignore the reason behind the anthem protest.
Jenkins says there is a lot of movement with regard to social unrest and the push to make a statement, whether during the anthem or not, is not going anywhere regardless of the sport.
He applauded athletes who have used their platforms to push for social change and says he will ignore the people who try to frame the narrative in another light.
Many people are coming out in support of the anthem protests. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said the people complaining about players protesting during the anthem are out of control and suggested anyone who was upset should ask their boss why they don’t playthe National Anthem every day before the start of work.
