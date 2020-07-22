GULF WATCH: Tropical wave increasing rain chances

Spotty storms will be around today with more typical summer heat. Highs will reach the low 90s and it could feel like 100 at times.
Late tonight through Friday, all eyes turn to the Gulf Of Mexico as a strong tropical wave moves toward Texas. Whether it remains an open wave, or becomes a bit more organized, impacts for our area will be similar. Expect passing showers and storms for Thursday and Friday.
With ample moisture in the atmosphere, heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding as well.
Over the weekend, the deep tropical moisture will pull away, but summer storms are still likely each day.
