Southland Conference plans to play fall football as scheduled

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Southland Conference Media Day was Wednesday, July 22, and Commissioner Tom Burnett said the conference is committed to playing football in the fall as scheduled.
“To some degree, we’re going to have to be responsive to what other conferences do, but right now, our intent is to motor forward and play the schedule as it currently lies,” said Burnett.
He added fan attendance will be up to each school.
Southeastern head coach Frank Scelfo led his Lions to their first FCS playoff berth since 2014. They are picked to finish fourth in the conference this season. Click here for the preseason poll.
Scelfo is entering his third year as head coach and has compiled a 12-12 record the past couple of years. It’s the taste of last season’s FCS playoffs that’s fueling the team.
“To be one and done ... that’s a different level; it’s different,” said Scelfo. “The bowl games ... you go play, you get your watch, your t-shirt, your sweats but this deal is for real. It’s for keeps. You win, you keep playing. You lose, you go home. It was tough to go home after Montana but we earned a right to get into the playoffs. We earned the right to play that second week and we want to take it not only to that step but we want to go further this year.”
The Lions finished with an 8-5 record in 2019.
Southeastern will open the 2020 season at Tulane on September 3.
