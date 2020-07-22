St. Tammany Parish resident killed in early morning car crash

BUSH, La. (WVUE) -A St. Tammany Parish man was killed early Wednesday morning after his pickup truck struck a drainage culvert.
Louisiana State Police say the crash happened around 5 a.m. on LA 41 north of LA 435 in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 37-year-old Jason R. Talley of Bush.
Troopers say Talley was driving southbound on LA 41 in a Ford F-150 pickup when he drove off the roadway. The pickup impacted a drainage culvert which caused it to begin to roll until it impacted a utility pole. Talley was wearing his seat-belt, but died from injuries sustained during the crash.
Impairment is not suspected as a factor in the crash, but as part of the ongoing investigation a blood sample was collected for scientific analysis from Talley.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.