‘There is no ideal scenario’: Family struggles with multiple children in different school districts

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Full-time working mother of four, Tara Rosenkranz says she’s trying to take a cue from one of her girls’ favorite movies.
“If you have little girls you know Frozen, do the next right thing, what’s the next thing we have to accomplish,” Rosenkranz said.
The next step requires a lot of preparation, especially in a household with four children in two different school systems. Her two oldest will continue virtual learning at home 5 days a week for their Orleans Parish charter schools. The two youngest enrolled in the Jefferson Parish school system will return to the classroom 5 days a week.
“I don’t think any parent you ask there’s an ideal scenario,” she said.
“I bought their planners already if you know you’re gonna have these classes in the morning let’s write down what they are. I know that two of my children are going to be in person on campus, so my focus there’s going to be safety practicing masks practicing hand-washing reminder touching their face,” Rosenkranz said.
Regardless of her children returning to the virtual or in-person classroom, Rosenkranz says she still fears for their emotional, physical, and educational well-being.
“Yes, I am afraid for them I’m not afraid for their lives that gut feeling tells me they’re going to be ok,” she said.
With no real uniformity across school districts, the Louisiana Federation of Teachers says it’s even more imperative for districts to listen intently to parents', teachers’, and staff concerns throughout the school year.
“I think that’s part of the problem that each local district has to make that decision on their own and if they don’t do so in conjunction with parents employees and community members and especially students you’re going to find there is a great amount of anxiety,” Carter said.
“I’m planning for them to be in school but I’m also preparing for the fact they may have to be homeschool,” Rosenkranz said.
Rosenkranz says she has to have faith in the districts’ decisions now.
“I’m going to trust that they have the tools in place that will allow my children to be safe and come home safe, Orleans Parish can’t open until September 7, I know they can’t make that commitment to keep my kids safe so the best thing to do is keep them at home,” she said.
But she says the only way they can have peace as a family, is to trust in their children and try to make the best decisions for them.
“You name it they’ve been so resilient, so I imagine we start back to school they’re going to adapt there too,” she said.
