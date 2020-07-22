$600 unemployment supplement set to expire this week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -This week will be the last time those on unemployment receive the extra $600 supplement until Congress passes a new bill.
Both sides of the aisle promise to send another round of direct payments to Americans.
The debate now is how much and how soon?
Congress is working on a tight timeline as lawmakers go on August recess in three weeks.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is set to propose a $1 trillion package that would send direct payments to Americans below a certain income level, extend small business loans under the Paycheck Protection Program, and set aside $105 billion for education.
It’s unclear exactly if and how much would be given to those on unemployment.
In the House, Democrats passed the Heroes Act which would continue the $600 through January.
In the package, it would also send direct payments to individuals, offer hazard pay to essential workers, and give aid to state and local governments.
Today, a group plans to deliever letters from unemployed workers to the offices of Senators John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy.
