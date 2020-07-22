Who’s next in LSU’s 2021 recruiting class

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - 247 Sports ranks LSU in the top-5 of their 2021 recruiting rankings. Right now, the Tigers have 16 commits. So now the big question is, who’s next?
The Tigers are keeping a close eye on 5-star defensive tackle Maason Smith. The Terrebonne High senior is very familiar with Baton Rouge.
“It’s definitely different. They really include me in a lot of stuff. For the Florida game, my mom came down because she lives in Mississippi, and Coach O actually walked us to the 50. Which is really cool. He walked my dad and stepmom down for Utah State. They show a lot of hospitality to me and my family, so it’s really great,” said Maason Smith.
Coach Orgeron’s favorite position on the field, is where Smith stars on Friday nights, defensive line. O played the spot in college, and continues to coach the line at LSU.
“He’s honestly the only head coach I can think of off the top of my head that’s a defensive line specialized coach in America. Especially at a big school like LSU. That’s definitely something that’s good,” said Smith.
Up the road in Lafayette, Coach O is keeping tabs on another big-time defender from “The Boot.” Sage Ryan can play corner or safety for Lafayette Christian Academy. His uncle, Trev Faulk, played for LSU, and his cousin, Kevin Faulk, starred and now coaches for the Tigers
“They give me tips and clues as towards the recruiting process. But they tell me, whatever my decision is, whatever is home for me, that I feel comfortable in that environment, pick that school,” said Sage Ryan.
Ryan’s family connections to LSU don’t guarantee he’ll go there, but he does admit, being in Death Valley is a one-of-a-kind experience.
I went to like seven games at Tiger Stadium. It’s a wild environment. Honestly, I would love to play there. The crowd goes wild. Just the culture of the whole thing, their swag. It’s amazing to be there,” said Ryan.
LSU already possesses three 4-star receivers in their 2021 class, but there’s a possible fourth member right up the road in Walker. Four-star Brian Thomas could be calling Baton Rouge and Coach O in the next few months.
