Will NFL fans be in stadiums this season? We look at all 32 teams policies

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - There’s been no decision yet if Saints fans will be in the Dome this fall. State, local government, and the team will decide together what the best course of action is this fall for the Who-Dats.
If fans will be in the Dome this season, they’ll need to wear face coverings. The NFL announced that will be a league-wide rule.
So what’s the plan for the other 31 NFL teams and their fans. Here’s a breakdown of where they all stand.
AFC EAST
Patriots: Pending state and local approval, should Gillette Stadium be allowed to have fans in the stands this season, it is expected to host about 20 percent of its total capacity.
Dolphins: The team has “a no-fans scenario, a socially distanced stadium scenario, which would be roughly 15,000 to 20,000 fans and then maybe half-capacity scenario
Jets: There will be no fans in the stands for New York Jets home games at MetLife Stadium until further notice to comply with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order limiting outdoor gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bills: No live audience, fans, or spectators will be authorized to attend any professional sporting competition or training program in the state of New York right now.
AFC NORTH
Ravens: The team plans to allow fewer than 14,000 fans to attend any given home game at M&T Bank Stadium in 2020 — if fans are allowed to attend the games in-person at all.
Steelers: At this time, the team remains optimistic about playing home games as scheduled in front of fans with the understanding that they will follow the NFL and government regulations to maintain the safety of fans, players and staff.
Bengals: If the team gets approval to host fans capacity will be “greatly reduced.” Fans are looking at rearranged seating stadium-wide, no tailgating in the parking lots and social distancing as the team responds to laws, regulations and NFL rules to enhance fan safety.
Browns: The team is hoping to have fans at games this year, but still don’t know what that will look like. Browns feel kike they still have at least a month or so to figure it out.
AFC SOUTH
Titans: The exact number, or percentage, will be determined at a later date.
Nissan Stadium seats approximately 69,143 fans.
Texans: The NFL and the Texans are doing everything possible to kickoff the season Sept. 10. In doing so, it means there will be sacrifices and cuts made to ensure safety while watching live football.
Jaguars: TIAA Bank Field will be able to seat approximately 25 percent of its capacity at each Jaguars home game in 2020. Once the season begins, any future increase in capacity will depend on developments on the health and safety front.
Colts: Reduced stadium capacity that complies with CDC guidelines for social distancing.
AFC WEST
Chiefs: The Chiefs have announced that games at Arrowhead during the 2020-21 season will have limited-capacity seating as the threat of COVID-19 remains. Season ticket members will be allowed into the stadium to watch the games, according to a team statement on July 8, with access to all the games. As the seating is reconfigured, members will have the opportunity to opt in or receive a refund.
Raiders: “If you asked me right now, I would say we will go with no fans in the stands,” said Raiders owner Mark Davis. Davis reiterated his stance that either all of the fans who have purchased tickets will be allowed to attend games or none of them will.
Broncos: Social distancing and face coverings will be required if fans are permitted to attend Broncos games. The stadium will also feature cashless concession options, touchless bathroom fixtures, sanitation stations and the latest air purification technology.
Chargers: The Chargers announced that SoFi Stadium will operate at limited or no capacity in 2020.
NFC EAST
Giants: There will be no fans in the stands for New York Giants home games at MetLife Stadium until further notice to comply with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order limiting outdoor gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cowboys: Gov. Greg Abbott would allow 45,000 fans at AT&T Stadium.
Eagles: Under Philadelphia’s current safety guidelines, outdoor events involving more than 50 people are prohibited. However, according to a release, “this is a fluid situation, and this policy is under constant review.” Additionally, the statement said the Eagles and city officials are having ongoing discussions about the situation and will continue working together.
Washington: The team is still looking at different options when it comes to 2020 ticketing and how many fans they’ll have in attendance at their home games
NFC NORTH
Packers: “Initial estimates are between 10,000 and 12,000 seating capacity,” according to Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy.
Vikings: The Vikings say the gameday experience will be dramatically different this season due to COVID-19 concerns. Fans should expect required face coverings, seating reconfigurations reflecting fewer fans, and staggered entrance times.
Lions: The Lions, in an email to season ticket holders, said they are “anticipating a reduced seating capacity, with socially distanced seating,” at Ford Field this season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Bears: President and CEO Ted Phillips said the organization is planning to have fans in the stadium, though that’s not a certainty and he didn’t give specifics about reducing capacity to adhere to social-distancing guidelines.
NFC SOUTH
Falcons: The team announced in an email to season ticket members they will have a limited capacity of up to 10,000-20,0000 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for home games during the 2020 NFL season.
Bucs: The Bucs are hoping for 25% capacity at Raymond James for all games, which includes filled luxury suits. First 8 rows from the field will be left empty. That’s the lead plan, buy are considering multiple options given state of flux with Covid-19.
Panthers: A team spokesman said that there is currently no update on the number of fans that will be allowed.
NFC WEST
Rams: The Rams announced that SoFi Stadium will operate at limited or no capacity in 2020.
Cardinals: The Arizona Cardinals said it’s working on plans to deal with the likelihood that State Farm Stadium won’t be full of fans for all their games in the 2020-21 season. In a statement to season ticket holders, the organization said it’s a “very low” probability that the stadium will be at capacity. “We are developing contingency plans for the different scenarios and potential stadium seating configurations,” the team said.
Niners: In an email the team issued to season ticket holders, the club said no final decisions have been made on either full or limited capacity at Levi’s Stadium.
Seahawks: Social distancing requirements could mandate that large-scale events, including Seahawks home games, not contain a certain number of people in the same facility. So behind the scenes Seattle is weighing several options.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.