VIDEO: All eyes turn to the tropics as TS Gonzalo churns in the Atlantic

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s certainly that time of the year as all eyes turn to the tropics and what impacts we might see from a couple systems out there.
First up is what is closer to home, the disturbance in the Gulf is showing some slow signs of organization. A hurricane hunter flight will head in later this afternoon to determine just how organized this tropical wave is becoming. Overall whether this system develops or not, our impacts are the same as tropical downpours will become likely starting on Thursday possibly continuing into the weekend.
The more organized system at this time is Tropical Storm Gonzalo which is located halfway between Africa and the Caribbean. An updated track from the National Hurricane Center shows Gonzalo becoming our first hurricane of the season before it begins to weaken as it moves over the Caribbean early next week. Most models agree that eventually this system will dissipate but of course, we will continue to monitor things closely.
Locally the combination of the weak Gulf storm moving into Texas and an abundance of moisture on the backside of it will lead to multiple days with above normal rain chances. It’s not until later next week when our typical summer pattern returns.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.