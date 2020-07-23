After Further Review: Five takes on Saints training camp position battles

- We know Emmanuel Sanders will be the Saints true number two receiver, but who will emerge behind him? And how many receivers will the Saints keep? Tre’Quan Smith heads into year three and likely needs a big year to secure his future with the club. Last year, Emmanuel Butler shined in camp last year but struggled in the preseason and spent the season on the practice squad. Lil’ Jordan Humphrey was active at times last season but made little impact. Austin Carr is a Payton favorite. They also signed undrafted rookie Marquez Callaway.