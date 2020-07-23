AHSAA to return to play with no delay

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama High School Athletic Association central board approved a “best practices” Return to Play plan to return to fall sports as scheduled.
The AHSAA board met Wednesday and plans to announce the full plan in a news conference Thursday.
Here are some highlights of the plan:
AHSAA to start fall sports with NO delay
The first game will be August 20/21
Band and cheer can participate
No limits on fans, that will be up to the local school district to determine
Fall sports teams have the option to begin fall workouts on July 27 with the first week used by football for acclimation purposes only with helmets and shorts only. The other fall sports – volleyball, cross country and swimming and diving – can use the first week for acclimation and tryouts. Schools not choosing that option may start fall practice on August 3.
AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese praised the Central Board for its leadership and commitment providing member schools the tools to return to play as safely as possible. “The purpose of the Return to Play document is to offer AHSAA member schools best practices in order to commence the 2020-21 school year athletic seasons as scheduled and as safely as possible,” said Savarese.
You can read the full list of Best Practices for Return to Play in this link.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.