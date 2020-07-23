Antibodies disappear quickly in some people who had COVID-19 says study; Tulane & Johns Hopkins experts react

“The question about reinfection is an important one but so far there have been about 10 million people infected with this coronavirus around the world and no one example, at least a clear cut example of somebody being re-infected, so it would be unusual in a virus infection to find a situation where you could be infected and then a few minutes later be re-infected with the same virus. That usually doesn’t happen, there is no evidence that is happening with the SARS-CoV-2,” answered Garry.