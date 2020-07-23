Bruce: Gulf Depression To Bring Heavy Downpours Next Few Days

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As of the latest advisory at 10:00am, there is no change in strength and motion. The Gulf depression #8 is moving WNW and will bring rotating showers and heavy downpours over the area through early weekend. We could see tropical storm Hanna form tomorrow before it heads into central Texas, Rain totals will be widespread 1-3″ with isolated 4-6″. The wet pattern will stay with us through early next week. As of no there are no flood watches, but that could chance as we start seeing rain totals add up into the weekend. This will not be a major storm, but that does not matter. We know that the heavy rain potential is our real issue.Stay weather aware. Stay weather aware.