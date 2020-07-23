Catholic Schools of New Orleans re-opening plan

“It is our preference that all students be present in their school communities for face-to-face instruction and faith formation. However, we realize that this “traditional” school setting may not always be feasible in the midst of COVID-19. We also recognize that parents are the first and primary educators of their children and must make decisions based on their unique circumstances. In certain situations, families may not feel comfortable with their children returning to the brick and mortar campus. When this scenario arises, no matter the reasons, we are obliged to accommodate families that seek an alternate model for education.”