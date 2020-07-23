Catholic Schools of New Orleans re-opening plan

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A Statement from Dr. RaeNell Houston on the Reopening of Catholic Schools:
“It is our preference that all students be present in their school communities for face-to-face instruction and faith formation. However, we realize that this “traditional” school setting may not always be feasible in the midst of COVID-19. We also recognize that parents are the first and primary educators of their children and must make decisions based on their unique circumstances. In certain situations, families may not feel comfortable with their children returning to the brick and mortar campus. When this scenario arises, no matter the reasons, we are obliged to accommodate families that seek an alternate model for education.”
Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of New Orleans are all charged with developing a school-specific plan based on the guidance of the Office of Catholic Schools and the input of civil officials and healthcare professionals.
School leaders are also encouraged to elicit input and feedback from their school community, which includes school leaders, faculty, and families.
Our schools will reopen for the 2020-2021 school year according to their plans all with options of traditional and virtual education, and several with a hybrid model option for families to choose the option that best meets the needs and situation of their individual family.
Any school reopening in a traditional setting will be required to follow standards set by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), and the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE).
Information provided by the Archdiocese of New Orleans
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.