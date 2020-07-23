Mother of Devante Bryant arrested for cruelty to a juvenile, contributing to the delinquency of a minor

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The NOPD has arrested the mother of a 9-year-old who was shot and killed in the Seventh Ward last week.
Donna Howard, the mother of Devante Bryant, was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on Wednesday for one count of cruelty to a juvenile, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and accessory after the fact.
Howard is accused of not getting medical help for her 14-year-old son after he was shot. She is also accused of not turning him in after he escaped from a juvenile detention center in May.
Bryant was shot and killed in a Seventh Ward shooting that also left a 15-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy injured.
New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell spoke about the arrest saying, “We will hold everyone accountable.” She also added, “Let’s be clear, we have children shooting children in the city of New Orleans.”
NOPD is continuing to search for the shooter in Bryant’s murder. His family believes that someone in the neighborhood has information that could be helpful with the investigation.
Cantrell agrees.
“We need the community to step up. We know you have information on who the shooter or shooters were. We know that.”
