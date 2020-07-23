NOPD to give update on recent uptick in murders and shootings

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - On Thursday, the New Orleans Police Department will release new information about the string of recent murders and shootings across the city. This comes after at least three more people were shot overnight in separate shootings.
NOPD says both shootings happened in New Orleans East overnight, one in the 12300 block of the South I-10 Service Road and the second in the 13500 block of Granville Street.
One week ago, a woman was also killed after being shot multiple times at an apartment complex along the North I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East.
NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson will give updates on the recent uptick in crime and encourage residents to come forward with information.
Many residents are still demanding answers after a 9-year-old boy was shot and killed last week in the Seventh Ward. A 15-year-old girl was also hit in the stomach and a 13-year-old boy was shot in the leg while Devante Bryant was shot in the head and killed.
Ferguson says the “senseless violence” has been escalating for the last month and it’s time for that to stop.
Family members of Bryant are convinced someone in the neighborhood has evidence to share with authorities.
“We all torn up because this shouldn’t have happened. He’s nine. What could he do to you at nine? He’s nine. He’ll never get a chance to go to high school. He’ll never get a chance to grow up because somebody took his life,” says Bryant’s grandmother Monica Walker.
Ferguson along with members of the Criminal Investigations Division and Crimestoppers will hold their briefing at NOPD Headquarters at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
