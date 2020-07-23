NOPD: Three people injured in two shootings overnight in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two separate shootings in New Orleans East that left three people injured overnight.
NOPD reported the first shooting just after 11 p.m. Wednesday night.
Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 12300 block of South I-10 Service Road where they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.
The second shooting was reported just after 2 a.m. Thursday.
Officers responded to a shooting call the 13500 block of Granville Street. When they arrived at the scene they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in both shootings.
If anyone has any information about the shootings they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
