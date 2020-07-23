Shelby: Rain Chances Increase as Depression Crosses Gulf

Tropical Depression 8 will continue crossing the Gulf of Mexico today on its way toward the Texas coast. Despite this development, the forecast for the FOX 8 viewing area is the same. We will remain on the wet side of the storm system. That means periods of rain and storms for the rest of the week. There is a risk for some flooding downpours, especially on Friday.
The forecasted persistent easterly and southeasterly flow has prompted a Coastal Flood Advisory for both our south and east facing shores through Friday morning. Tides will run one to two feet above normal into the weekend.
Deep tropical moisture looks to linger in our area through early next week. This will keep rain chances above normal and temperatures near to a little below normal with no extreme heat expected.
