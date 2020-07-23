St. Jude Dream Home winner buys tickets each year, thrilled to help children

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The St. Jude Dream Home winner was announced Thursday, and the $700,000 house went to Elizabeth and Eddie Daigle.
FOX 8 helped the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital sell 17,000 tickets raise $1.7 million.
A lot of people didn't get a chance to tour the house through the dream home this year because of the COVID-19 crisis. But tickets sold out weeks before the deadline.
The Daigle’s got their first look inside after they found out they won.
“This house it’s absolutely wonderful and I understand the builders were telling us the kids sign the studs and that’s kind of cool that you can be wrapped in love the whole time,” Elizabeth said.
The house is located in the Lakeview area of New Orleans. “I’m happy as can be. I think it’s still a dream right now I think we’re going to need to take a second until we’re sitting in the chair and then realize that we won,” Eddie said.
Elizabeth said she buys a ticket every year to support St. Jude. She said the support for the hospital makes the situation a win-win. “We are thrilled that we can help so many kids,” Elizabeth said. Here are the winners from this year:
- 2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house, built by Hyman L. Bartolo Jr. Contractors, Inc. – Elizabeth Daigle, Metairie, LA
- Tickets on Sale Prize: $5,000 American Express gift card, courtesy of Assurance Financial – Mary Burke, New Orleans, LA
- Early Bird Prize: 2020 Honda Civic LX, courtesy of Superior Honda – Elizabeth Lagasse, Belle Chasse, LA
- Bonus Prize: $2,500 American Express gift card, courtesy of Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company – Kaley Friedman, Gretna, LA
- Last Chance Prize: $5,000 shopping spree at Ashley HomeStore® - Debra Spears, Independence, LA
