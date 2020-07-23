St. Tammany coroner discusses double homicide, as search for 4th suspect continues

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The search continues for a fourth suspect in a Big Branch double homicide involving a pregnant victim. The St. Tammany coroner says both victims died from gunshot wounds to the head and the suspects could face the death sentence.
St. Tammany sheriffs deputies remain on the lookout for a fourth suspect, 19-year-old Mikayl Young, wanted in the murders of 21-year-old Qile Sanders and 20-year-old Sylvanus ‘Jed’ Ellis Saturday in Big Branch.
"We're all heartbroken and we really don't know how to take this," said sister Giselle Ellis.
Coroner Dr. Charles Preston Says both victims suffered gunshot wounds to the head and face when they were killed Saturday on Bremerman road, in the Big Branch national wildlife preserve.
“It is likely that both victims died instantly,” said Dr. Preston. He says Sanders’ fetus had little chance of survival.
“The gestational age was probably under the usual 28 weeks in which it is considered viable,” Preston said.
A source says deputies may have used surveillance video to locate suspects. 18-year-old Peter Reimonenq, 19-year-old Christopher Roberts, and 19-year-old Shannon Amos, who are now in custody, for a double homicide that deputies say may have been drug-related.
“Me and my family are looking for the death penalty,” Ellis said.
"This is one of those cases where if you were ever going to get a death penalty this is it," said Fox 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti.
All four of the suspects will be charged with two counts each of first-degree murder for the deaths of Sanders and Ellis. Each one is also charged with first-degree feticide.
“You have a young lady who is seven months pregnant and her unborn child dies, this is a case where jurors might say I don’t like giving a death penalty but I’m going to give it to these people,” Raspanti said.
Raspanti says Attorneys, have likely already begun behind the scenes talks.
“I know that those discussions are going on and I would bet that one might take a manslaughter or something like that to testify against the other ones,” Raspanti said.
Ellis's sister holds fond childhood memories of a younger brother, she will never see again.
"He was a very genuine and kind loving person as well," she said.
They are urging Mikayl Young, the 4th and final suspect, to turn himself in.
The St. Tammany Sheriffs’ office says if you have any idea where Young may be they ask that you give them a call at 985 898 2338, or call Crimestoppers, at 504-822-1111. You could be eligible for a cash reward.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.