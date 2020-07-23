St. Tammany Parish School Plan for reopening

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - There’s a plan right now in place for St. Tammany Parish schools, but the actual start date could change.
The interim superintendent Pete Jabbia says it’s a way for everyone to get caught up on what they’ll need to do and where they’ll need to be throughout the school day.
The first day of school for all students is right now set for August 17th.
The school board, though, is asking the district along with the Federation of Teachers and School Employees to consider starting school after Labor Day. That decision will likely be made soon.
The plan is for students PreK through 5th grade to return 5 days a week to in-classroom learning. Grades 6th through 12th will follow a hybrid model, meaning some in classroom learning and some virtual learning. Parents, though, will have an option to take their kids out of the traditional school setting and enroll them full time in a virtual school that St. Tammany has made available.
“So this is going to be a separate school, so to be in the virtual school, you’ll have to withdraw from your regular school where you normally attend and then become part of the virtual school. We’re asking the parents if you want to enroll your child in the virtual school that you make a commitment for one semester,” said Interim Superintendent Pete Jabbia.
The Interim Superintendent says bus transportation is still a concern. Under phase two, there’s only a 50 percent capacity allowed on buses. Also, he says serving meals will be different and students will likely have lunch in several different areas of the school building.
Jabbia says students in 3rd grade and up will be required to wear masks and all CDC guidelines will be followed.
