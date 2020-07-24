Bruce: Hanna Heads To Texas-We Get Rain For The Next Several Days

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Gulf is churning as Tropical Storm Hanna moves westward. Hanna will move into Texas this weekend. Deep tropical moisture will remain stuck across Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast into early next week. Waves of rain will lead to localized flooding at times.
Rain chances will stay higher-than-normal into the early part of next week. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 80s each day thanks to the extra cloud cover and rain.
