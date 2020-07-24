Catholic Charites offers food boxes for seniors

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Catholic Charities’ Archdiocese of New Orleans’ Food for Seniors is providing monthly food boxes for seniors during the pandemic.
The program, that is offered to qualifying low income seniors who are at least 60-years-old or older, will help to supplement their diets with nutritional foods.
Seniors can pick up the food boxes at the Eastbank location at 7649 Townsend Place from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. from Monday through Thursday or on the Westbank at 1245 First Street from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Those seniors who are unable to pick up the boxes themselves can arrange to have someone else pick it up for them.
For more information or to sign up call 1-800-522-3333 or visit www.ccano.org/.
