Wife of fallen state trooper, George Baker, speaks out

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It has been two months since state police trooper George Baker was killed while helping Hammond police chase a suspect. Now, his wife is speaking out about the tragedy, her husband’s legacy, and the path forward.
On Wardline Road west of Hammond, Baker was fatally injured in the line of duty, and his wife Heather’s life changed forever.
“It’s a lot harder when you have a kid they didn’t sign up for this they were born into this,” said his widow, Heather.
Hundreds of state, local, and federal law enforcement officers attended Baker’s funeral. He was a veteran of the Iraqi war who also served with the Greensburg Police Department, and the St. Helena Sheriff’s office before landing with the state police five years ago.
“He always had that goal in the back of his mind that’s where you wanted to end up,” Heather said.
Baker, who Heather knew since the sixth grade, died four days after sustaining fatal injuries while laying out a spike strip on Wardline, trying to help Hammond police capture a fleeing suspect.
“If you ask any trooper the most dangerous part they will tell you is throwing out a spike strip,” Heather said.
Baker paid the ultimate sacrifice after a military and law enforcement career spanning his entire adult life, but his family believes he’s still with us in a very special way.
“To know that somewhere out there people have a piece of George makes me feel good.'
Baker donated organs which helped save the lives of two others,” Heather said.
“Sometimes you pray for a miracle and the answer may be no but so many other people got the miracle,” she added.
With the help of a painting donated by New Orleans artist Rodney King, Heather Baker hopes to help their 3-year-old daughter, always remember.
“I knew the risks for me that was part of my job. For now, I have to make sure Harper doesn’t forget who he was and how amazing he was,” Heather said.
18 -year-old Nathan Anding, who was allegedly fleeing Hammond police after he refused to pull over during a traffic stop. Anding has now been charged with manslaughter for Baker’s death.
