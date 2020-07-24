New Orleans DA Leon Cannizzaro will not seek reelection

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro announced Friday he will not be seeking a third term.
“I have proudly devoted the past 42 years of my life to the cause of making New Orleans a safer place to live, work, raise families and visit. But after long discussions with my wife and family, it became apparent that my interest in serving another term has waned, outweighed by a desire to spend more time with my family, especially my nine grandchildren born since I first took office,” Cannizzaro said.
Friday is the last day of qualifying for the office.
Former Judge Arthur Hunter, Criminal Court Judge Keva Landrum and City Councilman Jason Williams have qualified for the seat.
Cannizzaro has served 12 years in office. He has worked in the city court system for more than four decades as an assistant district attorney, public defender and judge.
“It has been my great honor and privilege to be entrusted with serving this community for so long. Finally, I hope and pray that God will continue to bless the people of New Orleans,” Cannizzaro said.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.