Nov. 3 election races to watch out for

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The final day of qualifying for the Nov. 3 election brought some noteworthy additions and a subtraction.
St. John Parish Judge Jeff Perilloux qualified for his current district judgeship even though he is awaiting trial on three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Perilloux stepped away from the bench following his indictment two years ago.
Two other challengers have qualified for his seat.
New Orleans District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said he will not seek reelection. He has been in office for 12 years.
Cannizzaro said he wants to spend more time with his family after serving the city’s legal system for more than four decades.
Fourteen people have signed up to challenge Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy.
Republican U.S. Steve Scalise has two challengers. Other races of interest include:
District 2
Rep. Cedric Richmond, Democrat, has five challengers
District 5
Nine candidates have signed up to fight for Ralph Abraham’s seat. He announced he was not running in February.
District 6
3 candidates have signed up to take on Garrett Graves.
Orleans Parish DA
Cannizzaro not running, 4 candidates running Arthur Hunter, Keva Landrum, Morris Reed, Jason Williams
Jefferson Parish DA
Paul Connick unopposed
St. Tammany Parish DA
Warren Montgomery will be challenged by Vincent Wynne
Plaquemines Parish DA
Charles Ballay will have three challengers
St. Bernard Parish DA
Perry Nicosia unopposed
