Organization to end unconscious bias gains momentum

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -“We’ve been at this for quite some time,” Ameer Baraka said.
Actor Ameer Baraka and LSU Health Criminologist Dr. Peter Scharf worked together to end what they believe is an unconscious bias in the community. They began with interactive training sessions for the Gretna Police Department.
“It’s amazing because they were way ahead of the curve. We were open for business, but we couldn’t get any traction,” Baraka said.
Baraka says after the death of George Floyd and the movement towards equality came to the forefront, they believed the work they were doing was more important than ever.
Baraka, Dr. Scharf, and Leland Hardy founded the organization RacialBias.org.
“The most important thing is ending unconscious bias towards gays, Jews, towards blacks and towards handicap. I mean people walk around with this bias all day, and they impact people’s lives. I mean we make decisions everyday bases on our own bias,” Baraka said.
“You’ve had 490 protests against the police and President Trump is sending troops to help Chicago and a bunch of cities, and we’re in the middle. Our view is very different. What we are trying to do is work from within. We are gorilla warriors,” Dr. Peter Scharf said.
Their organization quickly grew momentum and NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson signed up for pilot training program for members of his department.
“We really really were interested, and it intrigued me. So, we were able to put our teams together and create a pilot program,” Chief Ferguson said.
During training sessions, there’s a very open conversation about unconscious bias. Baraka likes to role play to show officers how they react to different types of people, and he says there’s some in your face training too.
“I get very aggressive throughout the training, and I get in officers’ face because we talk about emotional intelligence. It’s incumbent on the officer to be in control of his or her emotions because you have people out there saying a lot of things and you have to confront these people and not with violence. You have to take it,” Baraka said.
“And we have an opportunity to talk about it. It is in some instances, a difficult conversation, but in this environment, it gives you an opportunity to actually get it off your chest,” Chief Ferguson said.
Dr. Scharf points out, racial bias.org doesn’t want to change police, but instead, he says it’s about changing behaviors.
“We don’t try to invent new laws for arrest or laws for force, but we try to help them live those policies,” Dr. Scharf said.
“For the most part, everyone has been very receptive. This is something good. This is something engaging, and we have the opportunity to say what we are doing or how we could look at ourselves differently outside of being law enforcement professionals,” Chief Ferguson said.
RacialBias.org isn’t just reaching out to police departments.
“Right now, we’re training Gretna City workers. These are regular workers, so it’s not just for police officers. I mean, I go to jail and talk to guys in prison about this,” Baraka said.
With billboards now going up, Baraka believes his organization will continue to strive not just here but across the country.
