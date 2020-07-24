Plaquemines Parish

No gathering of more than 25 people at a time. If meeting rooms are used, there must be a minimum distance of 6 feet between each individual at all times. Workouts should be conducted in groups of students with the same students always working out together. Smaller groups are recommended for indoor weight training. A record of the list of groups must be kept by coaches. There must be a minimum distance of 6 feet between each individual at all times. If this is not possible indoors, then the maximum number of individuals in the room must be decreased until proper social distancing can occur. Appropriate social distancing will need to be maintained on sidelines and benches during practices. Consider using tape or paint as a guide for students and coaches.