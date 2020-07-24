BELLE CHASSE, La. (WVUE) - Plaquemines Parish School District’s Guide
July 20, 2020
2020-2021
A Message from the Superintendent
The Plaquemines Parish School Board is committed to doing all we can to return to as normal of a school year as reasonably possible given the circumstances.
Superintendent
As COVID-19 continues to influence the status of the 2020-2021 school year, our schools will work to leverage available resources, share best practices, and advocate and take advantage of federal and state waivers in the best interests of our students and their families.
The Louisiana Department of Education released Strong Start 2020: School Reopening Guidelines and Resources. This statewide document outlines three options for opening schools: traditional, hybrid, and virtual. The Plaquemines Parish School Board will offer three options: 1) traditional with additional regulations to ensure the safety of our students and staff, 2) a hybrid schedule with additional regulations to ensure the safety of our students and staff, and 3) virtual.
The guidelines to the reopening of all Plaquemines Parish School Board schools are included in this document. It is necessary to keep in mind that all guidelines and regulations are temporary and subject to change as guidance from local and state health authorities is updated. Over the next few weeks, we will be working to amend and finalize guidelines and practices that allow for maximum student achievement and safety. As always, your children’s safety is and will remain our number one concern and priority.
Sincerely,
Denis Rousselle, Ed.S.
Introduction
In light of the Governor’s Roadmap to Restarting Louisiana, the Department is issuing guidance pertaining to opening public and nonpublic school facilities to serve students in the 2020-2021 school year. This guidance is relative to operating schools in Phases 1, 2, and 3 of reopening.
The Plaquemines Parish School District has created this phase dependent plan to aid in navigation of the reestablishment of our schools where employees, students, and families feel safe upon returning and to reduce the impact of COVID-19 conditions. The guidelines referenced in this plan are based on guidance from the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE), Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and local health officials. Regular updates will be made to this plan based upon the information provided to us by the LDOE, CDC, and the Louisiana’s Governor’s Office.
July 13, 2020
Planning for the 2020-2021 School Year
Planning Operations of Schools
· Develop processes and procedures that follow effective health and safety measures to mitigate the risk of infection as the district prepares to return to school during the COVID-19 pandemic.
· Develop practices that are flexible and safe for employees and students and responsive enough to address the challenges imposed by the virus.
· Identify required equipment, technology, and supplies to be purchased. In coordination with building principals, determine the personnel requirement to accomplish the task.
· Develop school schedules, transportation routes, and student placement based upon group size, spacing requirements, and physical standards.
Planning Instructional Programming
· Reconstruct instructional pacing guides to include scaffold supports for standards not assessed during the 2019-2020 school year due to school closure.
· Develop and provide training for teachers on the use of the Google Classroom platform.
· Analyze Tier I curriculums for availability and implementation of virtual platforms.
· Assure all guidelines for English Learners, students with disabilities, and 504 students are followed to the maximum extent possible.
What Families Can Expect When We Return to Learn
Reopening of school is critical when many children and families are experiencing additional economic hardships, social isolation, and stressors. Schools are a critical component of communities and have tremendous impact on the health, well-being, growth, and development of students and families. Education is a fundamental determinant of health because it cultivates life skills, knowledge and reasoning, social- emotional awareness and control, and community engagement, which serve people over the course of a lifetime. Schools themselves also function as tools and resources for public health intervention by addressing core needs such as nutrition, access to health and social support services, and engagement and support of families and the community as a whole.
The health and safety of our students, staff, and families is of utmost importance. When the school year begins, on-campus school will look much different than in previous years due to new health and safety measures. District and school administrators are developing plans to reopen schools based on guidance from public health officials and plans will be updated as the situation evolves.
Student Protocols and Screening Overview
· Families are recommended to complete a student health screening at home before sending students to school (see p. 10 for symptoms).
· Parents shall not send their child to school if they have a fever or other symptoms of illness.
· Student temperatures will be taken upon arrival at school. Students with a temperature of 100 or above will be required to return home.
· For younger students, classroom groups will remain static, understanding that individual students may come in close contact with one another during the school day.
· To practice social distancing, we will, to the maximum extent possible, maintain a physical distance of six feet.
· Students in grades 3 and above will be required to wear a mask, as able.
· Students will consume meals in areas, like the classroom, to maintain social distancing.
· Buses will be required to have the window open while students are on board, weather permitting.
· Schools will be amending all procedures in order to comply with recommended safety guidelines.
Employee or Student Exposure
The Plaquemines Parish School District will be in close contact with the Louisiana Department of Health. The regional administrator’s office will give guidance for all incidents related to employee and student exposure to COVID-19 and/or COVID-19 related symptoms. While we all hope to avoid exposure to illness from COVID-19, we need to be prepared for that possibility. If a Plaquemines Parish School Board employee or student, or someone he or she has been in contact with, has been directly exposed to the virus, our first concern is for the health and safety of those who may be at risk for additional exposure. In this rapidly changing situation, health care providers should have the most up-to-date information from the CDC.
Employee exposure protocols may include the following:
1. Self-quarantine in a specific room away from others in the home
2. Contact the following to notify them of potential exposure to COVID-19 and follow their instructions
a. The employee’s personal healthcare provider
b. Plaquemines Parish School Board HR department
c. The employee’s supervisor
2. The supervisor will work with HR to determine appropriate next steps
3. In case of an emergency, the employee should call 911 to notify them of potential exposure to COVID-19 and follow provided instructions
Student exposure protocols may include the following:
1. Self-quarantine may be required
2. Parents should monitor students for symptoms and consider contacting a healthcare provider.
3. In the case of a student who tests positive for COVID-19, parents are encouraged to notify the school principal.
Health Education
Education and training for all employees will be provided education and training
on Hand Hygiene and Respiratory Etiquette.
Plaquemines Parish School District
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for Employees and Students
PPSB employees will practice social distancing at all times. Employees will wear a mask when having face-to-face interaction with the public on school board property. This includes interactions with students, the public, and all other employees to the maximum extent possible. All common areas/break rooms will be closed. Only limited use of the microwave, refrigerator, and office equipment will be allowed.
All PPSB employees will be required to complete online training videos that include the prevention and spread of COVID-19.
In order to minimize exposure to COVID-19, PPE may be needed to prevent certain exposures. PPE can include:
Masks:
Face masks are an important part of our protection against the spread of COVID-19, as well as in personal hygiene, social distancing, and enhanced cleaning efforts. As such, masks are mandated for all PPSB employees. Students in grades 3 and above will be required to wear a mask, as able and to the maximum extent possible. Masks will be provided by PPSB. Mask are to be worn in all common areas, transitioning between classes, and when engaging in conversations with others.
Shields:
Classroom teachers will be provided shields for the classroom instruction.
Gloves:
Wearing gloves does not diminish the need to wash our hands, and whether gloved or not, touching our faces, noses, and eyes is a significant risk to the spread of infection.
**Please note that social distancing should still be practiced even with the use of gloves and masks.
Cleaning of PPE:
In addition to using PPE, all employees and students are reminded to:
· Wash hands with soap and water often for at least 20 seconds.
· If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
· Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth
· Cover one’s mouth and nose with a tissue or use the inside elbow when coughing or sneezing
Student and Employee Self-Screening
Parents and/or employee should look for the following symptoms. If presented with any of these symptoms, the he/she should remain at home.
Any one of symptoms that may require a student to stay home and/or leave school:
o Fever of 100F or greater (oral=100F, axillary=99F, ear=100F, forehead=99F)
o Cough
o Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
o Active vomiting or diarrhea
Emergency warning signs get medical attention immediately
o Trouble breathing
o Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
o New confusion or inability to arouse
o Bluish lips or face
Or, at least two of the following symptoms:
o Fever (100F orally or 99F axillary in the past 24 hours)
o Chills
o Repeated shaking with chills
o Muscle pain
o Headache
o Sore throat
o New loss of taste or smell
o Unexplained rash
If a student or employee verbalizes an exposure or has been traced to an exposure to someone with COVID-19 PPSB he or she will be excluded. These are examples of exposure:
§ Lives with, intimate with, or provided care to an individual without appropriate Personal protective equipment (PPE)
§ Had close contact with an individual for a prolonged period of time (less than six feet Apart for greater than 15 minutes)
Exclusion form school will continue until readmission criteria for diagnosed condition(s) are met.
All students/employees with the above symptoms will be isolated and excluded. Employees will be sent home, and students will be placed in an isolated area monitored by an adult until a parent arrives. It will be the responsibility of the parent/guardian to promptly pick-up their child from the isolated area at each school.
Student and Employee Return to Work/School
In the case of a student/employee who tests positive for COVID-19, a parent or employee are strongly encouraged to notify the school principal of the student’s health status. If a student has been diagnosed with COVID-19, he or she may return to school when all of the following four criteria have been met:
1. At least 3 days (72 hours) without symptoms (no fever without fever-reducing medications)
2. Improved respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, etc.)
3. A minimum of 10 days has passed since first presenting symptoms.
4. A medical release to return to work or school.
If a student/employee has symptoms that could be related to COVID-19 and has not been tested for COVID-19, the student/employee should assume that he or she has COVID-19 and should not return to school until all FOUR of the above criteria have been met.
Individuals who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 may return to school/work when the following criteria have been met:
1. Fourteen (14) full days of quarantine at home after the last day of exposure with no subsequent symptoms during that time
2. If symptoms develop during the quarantine period, follow the four above criteria
If an employee becomes ill at work, or if another person is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 at work, he or she may be asked to go home or to the nearest health center. Employees returning to work from an approved medical leave should contact Human Resources.
All employees will be required to notify their immediate supervisor if there is a change in their health status.
Plaquemines Parish School District
District and school staff are committed to supporting students’ social emotional wellness and offering resources to ensure students transition back to school smoothly. Support may include social emotional learning, building relationships, and increased access to mental health/wellness services.
Families and schools will need to work together to check how students are feeling and assess their individual needs to process the support our students need during these challenging times.
Social distancing is important when feasible to ensure the health and safety of students and staff. In cases where social distancing is possible, it is encouraged. Social distancing is required in instances where face coverings are not appropriate such as extracurricular activities like band and athletics. Modifications on how the course is taught may be necessary to limit the risk of spreading the virus. Schools will work with students and families to ensure accommodations are made and alternative options are considered.
Sports & Extra Curricular Activities
The COVID-19 pandemic halted our athletic activities in an unprecedented way. In alignment with the Governor, LHSAA, and the NFHS, the Plaquemines Parish School Board (PPSB) will use a phased approach to resuming athletics on campus. The PPSB’s main concern in resuming athletic activities is the health and well-being of our student-athletes and coaches. It is imperative that you read and understand the guidelines set forth in this document. It is equally important that this information is relayed to student-athletes.
Coaches and student-athletes need to understand the purpose of our phased approach is to decrease the potential exposure to COVID-19. Per the LHSAA memo on May 13th, athletic activities were resumed on June 8th, 2020. This coincided with the Louisiana Governor’s start of Phase 2 of reopening the state. Please keep in mind that these guidelines can become more restrictive if needed. The resuming of athletic activities is a fluid situation, and can change at any given time. The better we adhere to the guidelines the more likely this process will be a smooth one.
Following the guidelines released by the NFHS, the LDOE, and LCMC Phase 2 & 3 of resuming athletic activities will consist of the following:
Group Sizes and Definition:
Phase 2: 25 total (this includes coaches) Phase. 3: 50 total (this includes coaches)
Group Definition:
Groups convene indoors in rooms enclosed by walls or partitions. Groups should not share indoor spaces unless thoroughly cleaned between each group. Groups can be separated outdoors and do not require a physical barrier. Outdoor groups should be located a noticeable distance away from each other. When using multiple groups, groups should not be dismissed at the same time. Groups should never be able to mix and mingle.
Coach and Student-Athlete Check In
Student athletes and coaches will be required to be screened when they arrive on campus. Check in screenings will take place approximately 30 minutes before practice is scheduled to start. Student athletes should not arrive any earlier than 30 minutes before a designated practice time.
Restrooms and Hand Hygiene
It is imperative that student athletes and coaches practice good hand hygiene. Coaches and student athletes should wash their hands or use hand sanitizer upon checking in. Hands should also be cleaned immediately following any use of any type of shared equipment. This includes door handles, weights, balls, equipment, etc. After hydration breaks, students should wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before returning to practice. Please limit the number of individuals in restrooms at one time to two or three.
Face Mask Usage
It is highly recommended that the athletic trainer and coaches wear a mask when social distancing is not possible during interaction with students and other coaches. Mask are also recommended for students before and after practicing.
Phase 2
Limitations on Gatherings:
No gathering of more than 25 people at a time. If meeting rooms are used, there must be a minimum distance of 6 feet between each individual at all times. Workouts should be conducted in groups of students with the same students always working out together. Smaller groups are recommended for indoor weight training. A record of the list of groups must be kept by coaches. There must be a minimum distance of 6 feet between each individual at all times. If this is not possible indoors, then the maximum number of individuals in the room must be decreased until proper social distancing can occur. Appropriate social distancing will need to be maintained on sidelines and benches during practices. Consider using tape or paint as a guide for students and coaches.
Pre-Workout/Contest Screening:
· All coaches and students should be screened for signs/symptoms of COVID-19 prior to a workout. Screening includes a temperature check.
· Responses to screening questions for each person should be recorded and stored so that there is a record of everyone present in case a student develops COVID-19.
· Any person with positive symptoms reported should not be allowed to take part in workouts. The coach or athletic trainer should contact the school principal and the PPSB nurse coordinator immediately and notify the student’s parent/guardian.
· Vulnerable individuals should not oversee or participate in any workouts during Phase 2.
Facilities Cleaning:
· Adequate cleaning schedules should be created and implemented for all athletic facilities to mitigate any communicable diseases.
· Prior to an individual or groups of individuals entering a facility, hard surfaces within that facility should be wiped down and sanitized (chairs, furniture in meeting rooms, locker rooms, weight room equipment, bathrooms, athletic training room tables, etc.).
· Individuals should wash their hands for a minimum of 20 seconds with warm water and soap before touching any surfaces or participating in workouts.
· Hand sanitizer should be plentiful and available to individuals as they transfer from place to place.
· Weight equipment should be wiped down thoroughly before and after an individual’s use of equipment.
· Appropriate clothing/shoes should be worn at all times in the weight room to minimize sweat from transmitting onto equipment/surfaces.
· Any equipment such as weight benches, athletic pads, etc. having holes with exposed foam should be covered as best as it can be.
· Students must be encouraged to shower and wash their workout clothing immediately upon returning to home.
Hydration:
All students shall bring their own water bottle. Water bottles must not be shared. Hydration stations (water cows, water trough, water fountains, etc.) should not be utilized.
Physical Activity and Athletic Equipment:
· There should be no shared athletic towels, clothing, helmets, or shoes between students.
· Students should wear their own appropriate workout clothing (do not share clothing), and individual clothing/towels should be washed and cleaned after every workout.
· Students should show up dressed for practice. Locker rooms will not be available to students for changing.
· All athletic equipment, including balls, should be cleaned intermittently during practices.
· Hand sanitizer should be plentiful at all practices.
•Athletic equipment such as bats, batting helmets and catchers gear should be cleaned between each use.
· Maximum lifts should be limited and power cages should be used for squats and bench presses. Spotters should stand at each end of the bar and not overhead or directly behind if possible.
Phase 3 (Possible Start Date: Unknown)
Limitations on Gatherings:
Gathering sizes of up to 50 individuals, indoors or outdoors. When not directly participating in practices or contests, care should be taken to maintain a minimum distance of 3 to 6 feet between each individual.
Consider using tape or paint as a guide for students and coaches.
Pre- Workout/Contest Screening:
· Any person who has had a fever or cold symptoms in the previous 24 hours should not be allowed to take part in workouts and should contact his or her primary care provider or other appropriate health-care professional.
· A record should be kept of all individuals present.
· Vulnerable individuals can resume public interactions, but should practice physical distancing, minimizing exposure to social settings where distancing may not be practical, unless precautionary measures are observed.
Facilities Cleaning:
· Adequate cleaning schedules should be created and implemented for all athletic facilities to mitigate any communicable diseases.
· Prior to an individual or groups of individuals entering a facility, hard surfaces within that facility should be wiped down and sanitized (chairs, furniture in meeting rooms, locker rooms, weight room equipment, bathrooms, athletic training room tables, etc.). Individuals should wash their hands for a minimum of 20 seconds with warm water and soap before touching any surfaces or participating in workouts.
· Hand sanitizer should be plentiful and available to individuals as they transfer from place to place.
· Weight equipment should be wiped down thoroughly before and after an individual’s use of equipment.
· Appropriate clothing/shoes should be worn at all times in the weight room to minimize sweat from transmitting onto equipment/surfaces.
· Any equipment such as weight benches, athletic pads, etc. having holes with exposed foam should be covered as best as possible.
· Students must be encouraged to shower and wash their workout clothing immediately upon returning to home.
Hydration:
All students shall bring their own water bottle. Water bottles must not be shared. Hydration stations (water cows, water trough, water fountains, etc.) may be utilized but must be cleaned after every practice.
Plaquemines Parish School District
Teaching and Learning
Our Guiding Principles
QUALITY INSTRUCTION – Whether distance learning or in person, quality instruction is vital to the success of Plaquemines Parish students. Both face-to-face and online instruction will be tailored to meet the same content standards and provide quality learning opportunities for Plaquemines Parish students.
COMMITMENT TO STUDENT NEEDS – All students must have opportunities to achieve academic success. Teaching, student learning, assessment, and teacher feedback are the necessary cyclic processes for student learning.
LEARN AND IMPROVE – The Plaquemines Parish School District is committed to being a district that adopts continuous improvement practices and uses evidence to guide decision making while aiming to enhance the quality of student learning opportunities.
Instructional Planning
The LDOE suggest school districts have an academic plan for high quality curriculum, instruction, assessment, and teacher professional development across grade levels and content areas. The Plaquemines Parish School District has prepared three possible scenarios: traditional, hybrid, and virtual. All scenarios will include daily attendance for all staff and students.
TRADITIONAL
HYBRID
VIRTUAL
Instruction in a traditional school setting with mitigation efforts in place
Instruction via a combination of face-to-face and virtual models
Instruction via 100% virtual model with either synchronous and/or asynchronous learning
PLANNING OPERATIONS
Before implementation, information on the opening of school and appropriate phases will be sent to all employees, students, and parents. Additionally, the individual needs and circumstances of students with disabilities will be addressed. Please see below for a summary of each phase.
PHASE
OPERATIONS
Phase 1
· School operations are limited to virtual learning only
· Facilities are closed to the public
· All Plaquemines Parish School District employees are classified as essential and may be required to report to their assigned locations
Phase 2
· Schools may offer limited on-site activities
· School operations will implement a hybrid schedule
Phase 3
· Schools will open for all students Monday through Friday based on recommendations and data from LDOE, CDC, Governor’s office, and applicable local and state agencies
· School operations will resume with restrictions or guidelines
Phase 1
In the event that the governor’s office declares that we must enter Phase 1, the school system will provide distance learning opportunities for all students. This will be done using the Google Classroom platform. Students would continue to have access to high quality instruction and would be required to log-in regularly, submit graded assignments, and complete tests.
Phase 2
Using the Phase 2 LDOE guidelines, the school system would only be able to physically accommodate half of our students on campuses on any given day. Therefore, the Superintendent with the support of the Plaquemines Parish School Board, has planned for student re-entry to schools by stages.
Stage 1 Planning (presented June 29, 2020)
Goal: To have as many students in a brick and mortar setting while assuring the school building capacity provides ample spacing for social distancing.
In this stage of Phase 2, Phoenix High School (PXHS), Boothville-Venice Elementary School (BVES), Belle Chasse Primary School (BCPS), Belle Chasse Elementary School (BCES), South Plaquemines Elementary School (SPES), and South Plaquemines High School (SPHS) campuses will be open for all students five days a week. Belle Chasse Middle School (BCMS) 5th and 6th grade will report to the BCMS campus five days a week. BCMS 7th and 8th grade students and Belle Chasse High School (BCHS) 9th – 12th grade will be virtual. Belle Chasse High School campus will be a virtual resource center for all 7th – 12th grade students. BCMS 7th and 8th grade teachers and BCHS teachers will be available for student meetings by appointment Monday – Friday by appointment. To accomplish this, each of our schools will be modifying our practices to include daily temperature checks, masks for all students in grades 3 and above, amended cafeteria operations, and additional enhanced safety protocols.
Stage 2 Planning (presented July 13, 2020)
Goal: To evaluate the student capacity and bus routing in the more populated Belle Chasse area as to bring as many students to a brick and mortar setting while assuring ample spacing for social distancing.
BCMS 7th and 8th grade will report to the BCHS campus on alternating days. BCHS students will use a hybrid model for learning in which all LEAP 2025 courses will be conducted two days a week in face-to-face. Several additional courses will be conducted face-to-face on Fridays based upon need.
The BCHS campus will remain a virtual resource center for all courses conducted virtually. On days in which students are not physically on campus, teachers will provide assignments to be completed online using the Google Classroom platform. Belle Chasse Middle 7th and 8th grade students, in addition to Belle Chasse Middle 5th and 6th grade students will remain static in one classroom on both campuses throughout the day. The teachers will exchange classrooms and provide instruction in the core subjects: English Language Arts, math, science, and social studies. Band, art, physical education, and all other classes will be conducted virtually.
Students are accountable for completing all work in the courses conducted virtually, as well as the coursed conducted face-to-face.
Modified School Times
BCES and BCMS 5th and 6th grade – 7:15-1:15 BCHS and BCMS 7th and 8th grade – 8:00-2:00 BCPS – 8:45-2:45
BVES and SPES – 8:15 – 2:15 SPHS – 7:00-1:35
PXHS – 7:40 – 1:45
Phase 3
The school district will attempt to provide all students the opportunity to be in school every day contingent upon the latest LDOE and CDC guidelines. To accomplish this, each of our schools will be modifying our practices to include daily temperature checks, masks for all students in grades 3 and above, amended cafeteria operations, and additional enhanced safety protocols.
PARENT INSTRUCTIONAL OPTIONS
In Phases 1, 2, and 3, all families will have the option to learn exclusively from home via Google Classroom. The Plaquemines Parish School District (PPSD) has an adequate number of devices to accommodate all students who elect virtual learning. The PPSD strives to work with internet providers to afford families the access to internet connectivity.
Parent Selection of Instructional Options
· Parents will select a virtual or in-person attendance option through a district created survey
· Families who do not complete the district survey will be contacted by a school representative
· Students must be committed to the selected option for a full nine weeks
· Parent requests to change from in-person to virtual learning before the end of the nine weeks will only be considered in extenuating circumstances that are confirmed by a doctor’s medical excuse and approved by the Superintendent.
Student Attendance
To receive credit and attendance for courses during this school year, students are expected to complete assignments provided by the teacher. The grading policy is located in our Pupil Progression Policy posted on the school district website.
Phase 1
· For credit purposes (not for truancy), teachers will maintain attendance records to determine satisfactory completion of course requirements
· Students are required to log-in to Google Classroom to complete daily course assignments.
Phase 2
Regular attendance:
• Attendance regulations are enforced
• Teachers take attendance
• Teachers are required to document completion of the minimum number of instructional days and instructional minutes per year
• Students must be in attendance a minimum of 63,720 minutes
• Students not attending school regularly will be referred to the Office of Child Welfare and Attendance for further review and consideration for truancy court
Virtual Attendance:
• For credit purposes (not for truancy), teachers will maintain attendance records to determine satisfactory completion of course requirements
• Students are required to log-in to Google Classroom to complete daily course assignments
Phase 3
• Attendance regulations are the same as outlined in Phase 2
Curriculum and Instruction
Curriculum & Instruction Assessment and Grading
District and school leaders worked alongside teachers to identify the standards not assessed due to school closure during the spring semester of the 2019-2020 school year. Based on the number of standards identified, teachers restructured pacing guides for the 2020-2021 school year. Standards will be scaffolded into classroom instruction where they best fit during the 2020-2021 school year. The Louisiana State Standards have been prioritized for all courses. The prioritization of standards and the use of Tier I curriculum allows teachers more time to teach the most important standards to depth instead of breadth.
Assessment
Assessment plays an important role in the education process. Whether learning online or in a traditional classroom setting, students will be assessed through observation, academic tasks, and assessments. Students will be assessed both in formative and summative fashion. Formative assessment practices will drive the adaptation of instruction based on student academic needs. Teachers should have an understanding that students will perform well on summative assessment based on formative feedback throughout the learning process.
Online Learning:
Students participating in online learning will be assessed through observations through video conferencing and discussion boards as well as assignment submissions and assessments. Students will be required to schedule a time to take major tests and major assessments as directed by the classroom teacher.
Grading
Grading for students in the traditional classroom setting and online environment will follow the same 2020-2021 PPSB grading policies within the school district’s Pupil Progression Policy.
TRANSPORTATION
Students in grade 3 and up are required to wear a face covering on the bus in order to utilize district transportation. When a student boards the bus, he or she will occupy an assigned seat and remain seated until arrival at school. Upon arrival at school, students will disembark the bus while remaining masked, and enter the school through entry points designated by the building principal. Students’ temperatures will be taken prior to entering the school building.
Phase 1
Plaquemines Parish School District will not provide school bus transportation for students to and from school. In Phase 1, the school system will provide distance learning opportunities for all students.
Phase 2
The Plaquemines Parish School District’s school buses will operate at 50 percent capacity to maintain appropriate spacing. Upon entering the bus, students in grade 3 and up will wear a face mask. Bus operators will be required to wear a face mask while on duty. School buses will be required to travel with the windows open to facilitate air flow as permitted by weather. Each school bus operator will be required to sanitize their school bus after each individual route.
Phase 3
The Plaquemines Parish School District’s school buses will operate at 75 percent capacity to maintain appropriate spacing. Bus operators will be required to wear a face mask while on duty. Upon entering the school bus, students in grade 3 and up will wear a face mask. School buses will be required to travel with the windows open to facilitate air flow as permitted by weather.
Each school bus operator will be required to sanitize their school bus after each individual route.
Parent Selection of Transportation
Due to capacity limits in Phase 2 and Phase 3, parents will be surveyed and indicate if they are able to make a commitment to provide transportation for their child to and from school each day of the first nine weeks. Parents will be surveyed before the end of each nine weeks. Parents must be committed to the selected option for a full nine weeks.
Plaquemines Parish School District Food Services
Phase 1 – Virtual Plan
The Child Nutrition Department will offer students breakfast and lunch as “grab-n-go” meals, which are available for drive-by pick-up Monday through Friday. Students are required to be in the vehicle to pick up meals. If student is not in the vehicle, the parent will have to sign a waiver, stating the meal is for the student.
Phase 2 – Hybrid Plan
All students on campus will be offered breakfast upon entering school and will take their meal to the classroom.
For lunch, only one meal option will be offered. Meals will be accounted for by cafeteria workers. The school principal will appoint employees to assist and/or deliver lunches to the classrooms.
For students participating in virtual learning, breakfast and lunch will be offered as “grab-n-go” meals which will be available for drive-by pick-up. Students are required to be in the vehicle to pick up meals. If students are not in the vehicle, the parent will sign a waiver, stating the meal is for the student.
Phase 3 – Traditional Plan
The Child Nutrition Department will provide meals utilizing the Phase 2 guidelines, with modifications on the method of obtaining/delivering school meals. Important Information regarding meal phases:
· All guidelines and regulations (from CDC, USDA, LDOE, CNP and PPSB) will continue to be followed in all processes of meal service, including delivery, storage, preparation, serving and cleaning.
· In Phase 1, 2 or 3, all meals will be served in disposable containers.
6 FEET
Self-service options (salad bars, etc.), share food tables and sharing food or beverages between students and faculty members are not allowed.
Communication
Reopening schools requires careful planning, prioritization, and communication with families frequently. Stakeholder engagement is a priority through various surveys and feedback.
If you are not receiving emails or “PPSB your contact is correct the records clerk at your child’s school.
Parents and employees are strongly encouraged to access the most up-to-date information about the re-opening of school and school operations through
· Teacher, student, or parent email
· Our district website
· Your school social media platforms – Facebook and Twitter
· Google Classroom for grades PK-12
Other School Considerations
Restroom Usage during the School Day
Establish maximum capacity for the facility that allows for social distancing. Post the maximum capacity sign on the door. Provide supplies for employees to clean up after themselves in staff only restrooms.
Locker Rooms
Locker rooms will be used on a limited basis. Athletics (Only during Phase 3): While in locker rooms, students are to stay 3 to 6 feet from others as a normal practice. Eliminate contact with others, such as handshakes. Avoid contact with surfaces touched by others to the furthest extent possible. Avoid anyone who is coughing, sneezing or appears to be sick.
Visitors on Campus
The safety of our staff and students remains the district’s primary concern. Therefore, visitors are encouraged to make an appointment to visit PPSB schools and offices. To help prevent the spread of the virus and reduce the risk of exposure to our staff and students, we are asking visitors to answer a simple screening questionnaire before entering the building. Participation is important to help us take precautionary measures to protect our visitors, students, and staff in the building.
