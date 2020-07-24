TPD: Woman stabs boyfriend after altercation in Thibodaux

Thibodaux, La. (WVUE) - 28-year-old Janique Green, of Thibodaux, was arrested for aggravated second-degree battery after stabbing her boyfriend on Thursday, July 23, according to Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue.
Thibodaux police officers responded to the call at around 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Eagle Drive.
Green and her boyfriend were fighting outside of the home before Green attacked her boyfriend with a knife. She fled the scene before police showed up.
Green was located and arrested. She was later transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex with a $10,000 bond.
Her boyfriend’s wounds were not life-threatening.
