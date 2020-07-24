Worries arise as the CARES Act and rental assistance expires Friday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Those facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 virus could be in for a tough week.
Several federally-backed programs such as eviction protection and extra unemployment payments are set to end Saturday.
Next week will feel like a snowball effect for many renters and those who have had to collect unemployment during the pandemic because a lot of those protections are coming to an end if Congress in Washington D.C. does not act very soon.
Some who have been protected from facing eviction for foreclosure over the last several months could begin receiving eviction notices starting Saturday, meaning they would have 30 days before being forced to leave their homes.
Some landlords also have financial obligations and may be forced to look for tenants who can pay rent. Others fear it could cause a resurgence of homelessness.
Also starting Saturday, the extra $600 weekly paycheck that’s been issued to those receiving unemployment due to the CARES Act will also run out.
Recently the state tried to ease the burden on renters with an emergency rental assistance program that would cover three months of rental payment. However, just days after the launch, the program was suspended after receiving an overflow of applications.
The director with HousingNOLA says $24 million does not even begin to scratch the surface of what’s needed and according to their census data, over 300,000 Louisiana residents missed last month’s rent.
“As we go backwards with some of the restrictions because of the surge, why we aren’t we doing everything necessary to make sure our folks can ride this catastrophe out,” says Andreanecia Morris with HousingNOLA.
“There’s nowhere to go,” says renter Emmanuel Williams. “There’s no rental assistance. There’s no financial institutions that’s trying to help us. All we know is we have to gone.”
Morris says if and when the rental assistance program opens back up, they would like to see another $250 million tacked onto it. They plan to hold a Zoom meeting today for tenants who may face eviction when the moratorium ends Saturday.
