After Further Review: 53-man Saints roster projection

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Quarterback (4)
Drew Brees
Jameis Winston
Taysom Hill
Tommy Stevens
As of now, Stevens is listed as a quarterback, but when camp begins there’s a strong chance he doesn’t stay there. Regardless, given how aggressively the Saints went after him in the back of the draft, he feels like a player Payton wants on the roster in some capacity.
RB (4)
Alvin Kamara
Latavius Murray
Ty Montgomery
Michael Burton
Montgomery could be one of those late free agency signings that really pays off given his versatility. Fullback is a position no one talks about, but is wide open for someone to take. In this projection, Burton gets the nod.
Wide Receiver (5)
Michael Thomas
Emmanuel Sanders
Tre’Quan Smith
Lil Jordan Humphrey
Deonte Harris
The first two receivers are set. Behind Thomas and Sanders is less clear, given that Humphrey was able to crack the active roster last season, he gets the spot over Emmanuel Butler and Austin Carr or even an undrafted free agent.
Tight End (3)
Josh Hill
Jared Cook
Adam Trautman
Don’t be shocked if this is the position Stevens ends up playing, but for now these are the three in this group. The trio of Hill, Cook and Trautman could give the Saints some good diversity at this position.
Offensive Line (8)
Cesar Ruiz
Erik McCoy
Terron Armstead
Ryan Ramczyk
Andrus Peat
Nick Easton
Will Clapp
James Hurst*
Ethan Greenidge
James Hurst is suspended for the first four games of the season thus would not count against the 53. The Saints clearly saw something in Greenidge to keep on the team all 16 weeks as an undrafted rookie last season. Easton is a quality interior lineman that can step in and start. Clapp earns the spot in this projection over Cameron Tom for his niche as the ‘tackle eligible’ in Payton’s offense, but it’s very close.
Defensive Tackle (5)
Malcolm Brown
Sheldon Rankins
David Onyemata
Mario Edwards
Shy Tuttle
The deepest position on the team. Taylor Stallworth is a guy that will be in the mix, but for now these are the five that get on the roster.
Defensive End (5)
Cam Jordan
Marcus Davenport
Trey Hendrickson
Carl Granderson
Margus Hunt
Interesting group, Jordan has become one of the game’s best all- around defensive ends. The team is hoping Davenport elevates his game to a different level in year three. Hendrickson is a steady veteran reserve, while Granderson is a player they like. While Hunt offers versatility along the defensive line.
Linebacker (6)
DeMario Davis
Alex Anzalone
Kiko Alonso
Zack Baun
Craig Robertson
Kaden Elliss
Numbers at this position could fluctuate given how often linebackers play special teams. The exact position Baun settles into could play a role as well.
Cornerback (5)
Marshon Lattimore
Janoris Jenkins
P.J. Williams
Patrick Robinson
Justin Hardee
Depth at this position is concerning. This could be a spot an undrafted free agent battles his way onto the roster or where they look for veteran availability elsewhere. However, for this projection these five make it on the roster.
Safety (5)
C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Marcus Williams
Malcolm Jenkins
D.J. Swearinger
J.T. Gray
Gray’s special teams ability earns him a spot once again. CJGJ could be a breakout player in 2020. Williams is heading into a contract year, while Jenkins and Swearinger will bring a veteran presence. On the surface, this looks like a versatile group.
Specialists (3)
Thomas Morstead
Zach Wood
Wil Lutz
This group is as solid as it’s ever been.
