Crawfish King, Al Scramuzza, admitted into ICU with COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - 92-year-old Al Scramuzza is hospitalized in ICU with COVID-19, according to an Instagram post by his granddaughter Ashley Warren.
In the post she states, “My paw paw, the “King of Crawfish” is currently in the ICU with COVID-19. I hate that this is our reality and that our history is falling away before our eyes. I am a piece of his legacy and he is a piece of my ancestry — my personal and cultural history.”
Scramuzza is known for being the man who brought crawfish to southern Louisiana in the 1950s.
Louisianians carry fond memories of his crawfish commercials that played throughout the 1980s. Check the video below when we brought him over to Fox 8:
