Crawfish King, Al Scramuzza, admitted into ICU with COVID-19

🎼Everything is pretty down at Seafood City, down on broad and St. Bernard. Stay with Al Scramuzza and you'll never be a loser, 1826 North Broad 🎼 So many of us imagine grandeur or achievement or a lasting legacy, though few really achieve what we dream to. My grandpa did that though. He created an empire and is loved by many. He brought crawfish to New Orleans. Before that it was something that Cajuns ate, but not city folks. (This is legit #nola history, y'all. Look it up.) He is a creator and has a knack for entrepreneurship that he still utilizes to this day at age 93. My paw paw, the "King of Crawfish" is currently in the ICU with COVID-19. I hate that this is our reality and that our history is falling away before our eyes. I am a piece of his legacy and he is a piece of my ancestry — my personal and cultural history. Today I ask you to hold this man in your mind's eye and send him good energy. I know that we all go when it's our time, but let's fight this virus that is ravaging our communities and our families by stopping the spread and saying "not today". If you want to learn more about my Paw Paw, go to YouTube or google and type in "Al Scramuzza" or "Seafood City". You might even learn a bit about who I am and where I come from.