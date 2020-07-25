Four candidates vie for Orleans District Attorney’s seat

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - With the announcement that Orleans District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro is retiring, focus now shifts to the four candidates who qualified to take over his seat. With just 100 days until election day, FOX 8 political analyst Mike Sherman says the race is about to heat up, quickly.
After 12 years serving as the city's top prosecutor, Leon Cannizzaro announced Friday, he's leaving his post, choosing not to run for re-election, in order to spend more time with his family.
FOX 8 political analyst Mike Sherman says, “Probably a very difficult decision for him to make, it’s clear he still had an interest in running but felt like he had fulfilled his public service based upon his announcement.”
Sherman says Cannizzaro’s legacy will be that of a law and order minded leader. But now, Sherman explains, New Orleans is seeing an increasing criminal justice reform movement, something voters will look for in the four candidates running.
Three are former criminal court judges, Keva Landrum, Arthur Hunter and Morris Reed. Landrum and Hunter both just stepped off the bench this year in order to run for district attorney.
Reed worked at Tulane and Broad in the 90′s, before becoming the head of the local NAACP.
Also in the race, New Orleans City Council President and attorney, Jason Williams. Williams pleaded not guilty earlier this month to federal tax fraud charges.
“After a recent indictment on tax issues, certainly that’s a bad thing, not a good thing for his candidacy, and I think what it does for this election is, make it anyone’s game to win,” Sherman commented.
Whoever does win the seat, come November, Sherman says, we can expect to see a much different D.A.‘s office than the one we’ve seen over the past 12 years.
He comments, “I think the district attorney’s office is going to be very different in how it manages cases, regardless of which of these four individuals win, and I think as these candidates try to define their message, we’re going to understand as analysts and voters, would those distinctions are going to be, what they would do differently from D.A. Cannizzaro.”
