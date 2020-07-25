McDonogh 35’s Tariq Jones preps for more big sacks in 2020

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Tariq Jones is working hard in the blazing son for one reason, sharpening up his technique to attack quarterbacks.
“I like the most about his game he’s a sack specialist. He like to go get the quarterback. That’s the No. 1 game, get the quarterback,” said McDonogh 35 head coach Frank Daggs.
“As a pass-rusher, I believe I got the best get off in the state of Louisiana. My pass rushing skills, can’t find it nowhere,” said Tariq Jones.
Jones can play defensive end, and outside linebacker. The recruiters love his versatility.
“In a 3-4 scheme he comes off the edge and get’s the quarterback. Also in a 4-3 scheme he can play hook-and-curl, curl flat, whatever he need to do. To cover, or make an open field tackle,” said Daggs.
Jones loves sacking quarterbacks, and getting a few words in to the opposing offensive lineman.
“Yes sir, I talk a little trash. Try to get in his head. Making them think I’m going one move, hit them with another move. Beat him, punish his QB. Talk trash to him as well,” said Jones.
