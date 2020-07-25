Nicondra: Hanna moves west, but rain chances stay high

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - While Hanna strengthened to a hurricane and pushed into the south Texas coast we continued to see rainy weather in spots through the day as moisture rotated around the system. The clouds and rain will stick around for Sunday allowing for less hot temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. The wetter trend will hold on for the first part of the week. Wednesday into Thursday we should see a real dial back on the moisture to more typical summer coverage. That means we could still see a few heavy down pours, but there will be more breaks and fewer clouds allowing temperatures to bounce back into the 90s.