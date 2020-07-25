Pels continue hot run “inside the bubble” by beating the Nuggets

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Pelicans continued their winning ways “inside the bubble” by beating the Denver Nuggets, 119-104.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker was the top scorer for the Pelicans with 21 points in the scrimmage. Frank Jackson pumped in 16, and rookie Jaxson Hayson dropped in 13 points.
None of the Pelicans starters played in the second half. JJ Redick led the starters with nine points in limited work.
The Pels finish their scrimmages on Monday when they meet up with the Bucks. New Orleans restarts their regular season on Thursday against the Jazz.
The NBA announced that Zion Williamson will clear quarantine on Tuesday, but no word yet if he plays on Thursday night.
