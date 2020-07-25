REPORT: Former LSU safety Jamal Adams traded to Seahawks

(WAFB) - According to multiple reports, the New York Jets are trading All-Pro safety Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Jets are trading the former LSU Tiger and a 2022 fourth-round draft pick to the Seahawks in exchange for Bradley McDougald, a 2021 first-round pick, 2021 third-round, and a 2022 first-round draft pick.
Adams was drafted with the sixth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Jets. During his three seasons as a Jet, Adams started all 46 games and racked up 273 total tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, and two interceptions.
When Adams signed with LSU in the 2014 recruiting class, he was a part of one of the best at that time in school history. In his three years with the Tigers, not only did he develop into an incredible player but also an outspoken team leader.
And since he was drafted, Adams hasn’t changed, making it known a few times the last couple years he wanted out of the Big Apple. So, just like he did at his pro day, he probably sprinted out the door Saturday afternoon when he found out he was traded.
Adams had been disgruntled with Jets management for a while now. First, it was over not getting a contract extension and then recently, he went on the record calling out head coach Adam Gase as unfit to lead the team. Add in the fact that Jets owner, Woody Johnson, is being investigated for alleged racist remarks and it seemed like the perfect recipe to “get out of Dodge.”
The deal is still pending physicals.
