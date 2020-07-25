Zack: Heavy rain threat continues this weekend

Get used to the rain because high rain chances remain with us for Sunday and even into early next week as Hanna dissipates. An abundance of tropical moisture will get left behind with the storm exiting the picture leading to multiple days of a heavy rain threat. It’s not until the middle of the week when our weather may revert back to a more typical summer pattern with a mixture of sun and storms. The good news from all of this extra cloud cover and rain is our highs the next few days will likely stay in the 80s.