Zack: Heavy rain threat continues this weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Hanna continues to inch closer to a landfall in South Texas but being located on the eastern side of the circulation will keep our area in a wet pattern through the weekend.
Expect off and on tropical rainbands to work through the area over the course of today. So far through this event we have seen small breaks in between the heavier rains which has kept any flooding minimal but that can change quickly if any rainband gets stuck over us for a longer period of time.
Get used to the rain because high rain chances remain with us for Sunday and even into early next week as Hanna dissipates. An abundance of tropical moisture will get left behind with the storm exiting the picture leading to multiple days of a heavy rain threat. It’s not until the middle of the week when our weather may revert back to a more typical summer pattern with a mixture of sun and storms. The good news from all of this extra cloud cover and rain is our highs the next few days will likely stay in the 80s.
Once Hanna departs the picture, the tropics aren’t exactly going to quiet down. A new tropical wave is emerging off of Africa and could possibly become our next named storm over the next several days. Gonzalo on the other hand looks to be dissipating as it moves into the Caribbean.
