JPSO: Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Metairie apartment

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - 44-year-old Corey Ivey, of Metairie, was arrested after allegedly fatally shooting a man at a Metairie apartment.
He will be booked with second-degree murder.
Around 9 a.m. on Sunday morning, officers were called to the 1900 blk. of Clearview Parkway in reference to a shooting.
A JPSO spokesman says a male victim was found in the doorway of an apartment at the location. The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
