JPSO: Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Metairie apartment

JPSO: Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Metairie apartment
44-year-old Corey Ivey, of Metairie, was arrested and booked with second-degree murder (Source: WVUE)
July 26, 2020 at 10:03 PM CDT - Updated July 26 at 10:09 PM

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - 44-year-old Corey Ivey, of Metairie, was arrested after allegedly fatally shooting a man at a Metairie apartment.

He will be booked with second-degree murder.

Around 9 a.m. on Sunday morning, officers were called to the 1900 blk. of Clearview Parkway in reference to a shooting.

A JPSO spokesman says a male victim was found in the doorway of an apartment at the location. The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

RELATED: IMAGES: Man shot to death in Metairie apartment

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.