GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man shot to death in Metairie apartment, officers search for suspect

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) -The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Metairie that happened Sunday morning.
Around 9 a.m. officers were called to the 1900 blk. of Clearview Parkway in reference to a shooting.
A JPSO spokesman says a male victim was found in the doorway of an apartment at the location. The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Video captured near the apartment shows what appear to be clear images of the suspected shooter talking to the victim while holding a blue umbrella.
The perpetrator eventually pulls a handgun from somewhere near his waist and fires point blank at the man several time. He can be seen leaving the scene and heading south on Clearview Pkwy.
He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
The man who is in the video was wearing all black and appears to have a mask on. He has a dark completion. It is unclear if he left the scene on foot or in a car.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
